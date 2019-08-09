42 selected in APSSDC job mela

As many as 42 candidates have landed jobs in the ‘Skill Connect Drive’ organised by the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation at SRR & CVR Government College here on Thursday.

According to the APSSDC District Skill Development Officer P. Pranay 112 candidates appeared for the interviews conducted by five city-based companies, of which 42 were selected. Fifteen shortlisted candidates would go for another round of assessment by the respective companies.

The job mela was conducted to fill in at least 300 posts.