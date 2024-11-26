42-member students’ team from A.P. embarks on cultural exchange programme in U.P.

A team of 42 students drawn from different institutions of higher education across Andhra Pradesh has embarked on a 10-day cultural exchange trip to Uttar Pradesh, as part of the Central government’s “Yuva Sangam 2024” programme.

The “Yuva Sangam 2024” initiative is a part of Centre’s “Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat” vision, which aims to promote cultural unity and collaboration among India’s youth. “The programme provides a platform to young learners to meet, interact and learn from each other, thus fostering a sense of national unity and understanding,” said Ramesh Srikonda, Director of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Vijayawda, which is the nodal higher education institution for the programme in Andhra Pradesh.

“We received nearly 7,000 applications from students across the State, which reflects the students’ enthusiasm to become part of this exciting initiative,” said B. Jayeshkumar Maheshkumar, coordinator of Yuva Sangam 2024 from SPA, Vijayawada. He said the IIIT, Allahabad will send a team of students from Uttar Pradesh to Andhra Pradesh in December as part of this initiative.

The bus carrying the team members was flagged off on the night of November 25 (Sunday) from the SPA campus. Registrar K.V. Uma Maheswara Rao, Dean, Student Affairs Venkata Krishna Kumar Sadhu, deans and heads of other departments and students were present.