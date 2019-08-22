42 kg ganja seized in city

The City Task Force Police (CTF) on Wednesday arrested four persons on charges of transporting 42 kg of ganja at Gopalapatnam area in Visakhapatnam city late on Tuesday night.

A CTF team conducted a raid near the Gopalapatnam petrol bunk and arrested four persons, including three from the Agency area, while they were transporting 42 kg of ganja stored in 21 packets.

The CTF teams also seized four mobile phones and cash from their possession. The case was handed over to Gopalapatnam Police Station for further action.