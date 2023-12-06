₹42 crore loss to public property due to cyclone Michaung in Nellore

December 06, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - NELLORE

Cyclone Michaung, which wreaked havoc across the SPSR Nellore district over the past two days, led to losses of over ₹42 crores in property and road damage, under the R&B department, property of municipal administration, irrigation tanks, fisheries department, and APSPDCL. Officials said that the estimated loss caused by crop damage across the 10,142 hectares in the district would be determined within a couple of days.

District Collector M. Hari Narayanan said that relief measures were being undertaken to drain out the storm waters in the fields, adding that 27 cm of rainfall was recorded in the district from December 2 to 5, spread over 19 mandals. “No casualities were recorded as all the precautionary measures were taken as per the instructions of the Chief Minister. A total of 144 rehabilitation camps were set up to provide shelter to about 8,000 affected people from the low-lying areas,” he said.

In terms of agriculture, the paddy cultivation was still at the sowing stage, while banana and chilies plantations were slightly damaged in the Indukurupeta mandal, 300 fish ponds were damaged. “Steps are being taken to assess the full extent of the agricultural damage within the next 3 days,” the Collector said.