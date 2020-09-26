42 centres for conduct of APPGECET-2020

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 September 2020 23:56 IST

Andhra Pradesh Post-Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (APPGECET) convener Prof. K. Srinivasa Rao said that 42 centres have been allotted for the conduct of the APPGECET-2020 examination from September 28 to 30 in Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad (Telangana).

Prof. Srinivasa Rao said that 28,726 candidates would appear for the exams for admission into PG courses in engineering and pharmacy.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that there will be two sessions per day — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. He added that 40 centres were allocated in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Srikakulam, Rajamahendravaram, Ongole, Chirala, Kurnool, Kakinada, Kadapa and Guntur, apart from two in Hyderabad.

He said that candidates must bring their hall ticket and identification cards to the examination centre. Candidates will be permitted into the examination hall from 8.30 a.m. for the morning session and from 1.30 p.m. for hte afternoon session for identification. He added that candidates will not be allowed into the examination hall even if they are late by a minute.

Candidates must wear masks, carry their own personal hand sanitiser and transparent water bottle, and maintain physical distancing. Temperature of candidates will be checked at the entry to the exam venue and candidates with high temperature or other COVID-19 symptoms will be seated in a separate exam room.

Prof. Srinivasa Rao said that 6,349 candidates applied for the pharmacy entrance, 4,570 for mechanical, 4,736 for electronics, 4,084 for computer science and others.