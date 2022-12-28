ADVERTISEMENT

₹4.19 crore fine collected by ticket checking squad, says Railway officials

December 28, 2022 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

As many as 67,879 cases were booked during a special drive in November, says Sr DCM V. Rambabu

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Officials of the Commercial department of South Central Railway (SCR), Vijayawada division, conducted special drives to check those travelling without tickets, carrying unbooked luggage, and other irregular travellers and booked 67,879 cases.

The checking squads collected ₹4.19 crore in penalties, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager V. Rambabu.

“Regular ticket checking teams conducted raids, squads and the special teams in November, in the division,” Mr. Rambabu, who issued the merit certificates to the best performers on Tuesday, said.

The Sr. DCM added that the division achieved huge penalties due to the special ticket-checking drives. Assistant Commercial Manager (ACM) V. Ravi Varma and other officers were present.

Mr. Ravi Varma said the accused were produced in courts in about 40 cases. The raids will continue, the ACM said.

