BHIMAVARAM

Collector Sumit Kumar on Friday said that ₹4,179 crore crop loans would be given to farmers of West Godavari district in kharif. In a preparedness meeting with the officials concerned, Mr. Sumit Kumar said: “The total area under paddy crop in this kharif is 96,925 hectares, and 5,740 Metric Tonnes of yield is expected”. The officials have estimated that 48,463 quintals of paddy seed would be required in the district.

