4.15 lakh people affected by rain and flood in Andhra Pradesh

Thousands of denizens, who are enduring one of the worst flood furies in the last several decades in Vijayawada, on Tuesday (August 3, 2024) were seen moving out of their houses to safety as the flood water receded a little, allowing them to wade through the flooded streets.

As many as 4,15,171 people were affected by rain and flood in Andhra Pradesh. The government has shifted 43,417 people to 163 relief camps across the State. The government has set up 197 medical camps.

Having their necessary belongings packed in bags, the denizens, along with their family members, were seen wading through waist-deep water to reach the flyover of Ajit Singh Nagar, one of the worst affected areas in the city. They were on their way to the relatives’ places in the parts of the city that were less affected by the flood or nearby areas. Most of them were in their night dresses and without slippers. They waded in the water for around 2 km amid the drizzle to get an autorickshaw or a bus.

Some of them said that they had plans to go to their relatives’ places outside Vijayawada and stay there until the situation got back to normal in the city.

Even as the rescue and relief operations were at a brisk pace, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu warned the officials and his Cabinet colleagues of strigent actions for any dereliction of duties during the relief and rehbilititation works.

“Even the Ministers, if found failing to perform their duties, will face the consequences,” Mr. Naidu said after touring the flood-hit areas in the city.

Referring to the damage done to a gate number 69 of Prakasam Barrage on the Krishna River after some boats rammed into it, Mr. Naidu suspected ‘a possible sabotage’. The government will order an enquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy told the media that 7,20,000 food packets were distributed to the affected people. The government was supplying breakfast, lunch and dinner to the flood victims. As many as 40 drones were being used to supply food packets to the areas that went out of reach reach due to flood. As many as 55 tonnes of food was supplied through helicopters.

The government was supplying medicines through drones to ensure that fever and other water-borne diseases would not spread, he said.

At least 17 people have died due to rain-related incidents in the State so far, while two persons were missing as of Tuesday.

Nine deaths were reported in NTR district, while seven deaths were reported in Guntur district. A death was reported in Palnadu district when persons riding a two-wheeler were washed away in a stream.

Agricultural crop loss was reported in 1,80,244 hectares in 20 districts. Horticultural crops in 15,109 hectares were reportedly affected by the flood.