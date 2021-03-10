41.4% votes polled in seven urban local bodies of Krishna by 1 p.m.

Out of total 10.66 lakh voters in the district in the seven urban local bodies (ULB), 4.42 lakh voters cast their vote registering 41.49% turnout as of 1 p.m., during the first six hours.
The polling began at 7 a.m. and was going on peacefully in the district. The polling ends at 5 p.m.
In Vijayawada where there are over 7.81 lakh votes, only 2.98 lakh or 38% votes were polled.
In six other ULBs including Machilipatnam, Pedana, Nuzvid, Nandigama, Tiruvuru and Vuyyuru not less than 46% polling was registered.
Polling was going on for 222 wards in 1,111 polling stations in the district.
Governor Biswabhusna Harichandan and his wife Suprava Harichandan, Jana Sena Party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan, District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, Joint Collector K. Madhavi Latha and others cast their vote in their respective polling booths among others.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath