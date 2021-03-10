Andhra Pradesh

41.4% votes polled in seven urban local bodies of Krishna by 1 p.m.

Out of total 10.66 lakh voters in the district in the seven urban local bodies (ULB), 4.42 lakh voters cast their vote registering 41.49% turnout as of 1 p.m., during the first six hours.

The polling began at 7 a.m. and was going on peacefully in the district. The polling ends at 5 p.m.

In Vijayawada where there are over 7.81 lakh votes, only 2.98 lakh or 38% votes were polled.

In six other ULBs including Machilipatnam, Pedana, Nuzvid, Nandigama, Tiruvuru and Vuyyuru not less than 46% polling was registered.

Polling was going on for 222 wards in 1,111 polling stations in the district.

Governor Biswabhusna Harichandan and his wife Suprava Harichandan, Jana Sena Party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan, District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, Joint Collector K. Madhavi Latha and others cast their vote in their respective polling booths among others.

