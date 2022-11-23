41 villages covered under land resurvey in Anantapur, 66 in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh

November 23, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - ANANTAPUR/KURNOOL

The Kurnool district administration completed a comprehensive resurvey of land in 66 villages as part of the State government’s YSR Jagananna Sashvata Bhu Hakku-Bhu Raksha scheme launched on December 21, 2020. A similar endeavour has been undertaken in Anantapur district as well, it is learnt.

Anantapur Joint Collector Kethan Garg said that during Phase 1 of the resurvey, 41 villages were covered in 13 mandals and corrections were made in Revenue records within a period of nine months. The resurvey was done using state-of-the-art technology, Mr. Garg said.

The government has launched an effort to survey public and private properties in gramakanthams (village habitations) and in urban areas. These village sites and municipal lands are also being surveyed for the first time, Mr. Garg said.

This flagship programme of the State government is undertaken at an estimated cost of ₹1,000 crore and the government is committed to complete the project by December, 2023. Kurnool Collector P. Koteswara Rao said that Andhra Pradesh was the first State in the country to undertake this comprehensive resurvey, using drones, continuously operating reference stations and the GNSS rovers. The information has been sent to the Central Office for printing of the Land Right Records in the form of books.

The project was undertaken in collaboration with the Survey of India, Revenue, Survey, Panchayat Raj, municipal administration and registration departments.