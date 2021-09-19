41 TDP leaders booked under SC, ST Act

VIJAYAWADA

19 September 2021

The Tadepalli police registered a case against 41 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and other sections in connection with the clash that took place near former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s residence at Undavalli on September 17.

Based on a complaint lodged by T. Ramu, car driver of Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh, the police registered a case against Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao, former AP Police Housing Corporation chairman Nagul Meera, leaders Budda Venkanna, Bode Prasad and 37 others for allegedly attacking the complainant.

He alleged that the TDP leaders and workers had damaged the vehicle, attacked him with sticks and stones and used filthy language against him.

The accused were also charged for entering a prohibited area with deadly weapons, rioting, wrongful restraint, use of criminal force, criminal intimidation and other offences.

The case is under investigation, the Tadepalli police said.