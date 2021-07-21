₹4.08 crore development works inaugurated

VIJAYAWADA

21 July 2021 01:18 IST

Vijayawada Central MLA and Brahmin Welfare Corporation Chairman Malladi Vishnu along with MLC Md. Karimunnisa inaugurated various road construction works worth ₹4.08 crore in his constituency on Tuesday.

Mr. Vishnu said that the city regained its glory after the YSRCP government began focusing on its development and released over ₹600 crore with which several development works were taken up.

Regarding the property tax hike, Mr. Vishnu said that Andhra Pradesh has the lowest property tax compared to other States and said the new tax regime would not burden the poor and middle-class.

Mr. Vishnu and Ms. Karimunnisa also inaugurated works of Public Health Centre in Ayodhya Nagar at ₹80 lakh.

He said four new PHCs at Ajith Singh Nagar, Indiranaik Nagar, Ayodhya Nagar and Gunadala will come up in the Central constituency.