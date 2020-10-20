4,075 encroachments under Yeleru, Godavari Delta

KAKINADA

20 October 2020 03:32 IST

The Irrigation authorities have identified as many as 4,075 encroachments along the stretches of irrigation canals, ponds and drains under the Godavari Delta System and Yeleru Irrigation System in the East Godavari district.

In a meeting convened by District Collector D.Muralidhar Reddy on Monday, the officials said that the exercise of the eviction from the encroachments was planned to begin in the summer but it was delayed due to COVID-19.

Of the total, 691 were identified in the Eastern Delta, 3,149 in the Central Delta, 126 in Yeleru Irrigation System and 109 in the Kakinada Drains Division early this year.

The Collector directed the officials to complete the 39 irrigation works in progress as per the schedule and asked them to prioritise modernization work of the Yeleru Irrigation System. The proposals for these works should be sent to the government for sanction, he said.

The officials have set a target of taking up the modernization works of the Yeleru Irrigation System on assembly constituency wise based on the impact from the flood water. In the absence of Water User Associations, the officials concerned have been told to be cautious in finalizing the works.

The irrigation officials have been directed to prepare a revised report on the extent of land under the respective irrigation systems, crops and area facing threat of submergence.