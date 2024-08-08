GIFT a SubscriptionGift
4,059 units of blood collected for Thalassemia patients in Andhra Pradesh in a day

Mega blood donation camps were organised by Central GST Commissionerate of Guntur, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam zones and Customs Preventive Commissionerate, Vijayawada at 52 venues across Andhra Pradesh

Published - August 08, 2024 07:45 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Students of V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College donating blood at a camp in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Students of V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College donating blood at a camp in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Mega blood donation camps for the cause of Thalassemia patients were organised by the Central GST Commissionerate of Guntur, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam zones, and Customs Preventive Commissionerate, Vijayawada, under the guidance of CGST Commossiner Sadhu Narasimha Reddy on August 8 (Thursday).

The camps were inaugurated by Sanjay Rathi, Chief CGST Commissioner, Visakhapatnam Zone in a virtual mode. The mega blood donation camp was conducted in the Office of the Commissioner, Central GST Guntur Commissionerate, apart from 51 other venues across Andhra Pradesh.

This programme in Guntur was conducted in association with Indian Red Cross Society, Government General Hospital, Guntur and Lions Club.

Central GST, Customs Officers, college students, industrial workers, social activists and general public participated. More than 4,059 units of blood were collected at the camps organised across the State, said Mr. Narasimha Reddy, adding that it was the largest blood donation drive for the benefit of Thalassemia patients held in a day by any government department.

“This event surpassed the last year’s collection of 1,412 units of blood and entered the International Wonder Book of Records and Genius Book of Records.” he said.

Mr. Narasimha Reddy, Additional Commissioner G. Ramakrishna Raju Yadav, ADC Prashant Kumar, DC Kalyan Chakravarthy, ACs Nagaraju, B. Ravi Kumar and Sachidanand, and all officials donated blood.

