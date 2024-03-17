40,063 students to appear for AP SSC exams in Anantapur

March 17, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

District Collector M. Gautami announced on Sunday that all necessary measures have been taken to conduct the 10th Class exams scheduled for March 18 to 30 in the district.

Addressing a press conference, the Collector said 40,063 students would appear for these exams. There are 142 examination centres set up across the district, and the exams will be conducted from 9.30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Students are advised to reach the examination centres by 8.40 a.m. She made it clear that mobile phones and electronic devices will not be permitted in the examination centres, and the centres have been declared no-mobile zones.

“The QR codes have been set up for each question paper to avoid any untoward incidents during the exams. If any irregularities are found in the conduct of the exams, action will be taken as per the law. Section 144 CrPC will be in force at all centres,” she said.

The Collector said that special arrangements have been made to ensure the safety and comfort of the students during the exams. Fresh drinking water and medical camps have been made available, and there will be no interruption of power supply.

Students can travel by RTC bus for free using their hall tickets, and special buses will ply on identified routes.

The exams will be conducted by teams of seven flying squads, and control room located at KSR Government Girls High School in Anantapur city can be contacted at 9441575778 and 9440594773.