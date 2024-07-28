ADVERTISEMENT

40,000 cusecs of water released from Tammileru reservoir

Published - July 28, 2024 11:22 pm IST - CHATRAI (ELURU DISTRICT)

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy releasing water from Tammileru Reservoir at Mankollu village in Eluru district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathi released water for farm operations from Tammileru reservoir in Mankallu village in Eluru district on July 28 (Sunday).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said that 40,000 cusecs of water was released for 4,000 acres of agricultural land. He asked the farmers to make use of the water.

Earlier, Mr. Parthasarathi, along with the officers and people’s representatives, offered ‘harathi’ to Goddess Gangamma.

He asked the Water Resources Department officials to coordinate with the farmers and release water for the crops whenever necessary.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US