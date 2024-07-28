GIFT a SubscriptionGift

40,000 cusecs of water released from Tammileru reservoir

Published - July 28, 2024 11:22 pm IST - CHATRAI (ELURU DISTRICT)

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy releasing water from Tammileru Reservoir at Mankollu village in Eluru district on Sunday.

Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy releasing water from Tammileru Reservoir at Mankollu village in Eluru district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathi released water for farm operations from Tammileru reservoir in Mankallu village in Eluru district on July 28 (Sunday).

The Minister said that 40,000 cusecs of water was released for 4,000 acres of agricultural land. He asked the farmers to make use of the water.

Earlier, Mr. Parthasarathi, along with the officers and people’s representatives, offered ‘harathi’ to Goddess Gangamma.

He asked the Water Resources Department officials to coordinate with the farmers and release water for the crops whenever necessary.

