40,000 cusecs of water released from Tammileru reservoir

Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathi released water for farm operations from Tammileru reservoir in Mankallu village in Eluru district on July 28 (Sunday).

The Minister said that 40,000 cusecs of water was released for 4,000 acres of agricultural land. He asked the farmers to make use of the water.

Earlier, Mr. Parthasarathi, along with the officers and people’s representatives, offered ‘harathi’ to Goddess Gangamma.

He asked the Water Resources Department officials to coordinate with the farmers and release water for the crops whenever necessary.