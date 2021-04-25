40,000 Covishield doses to reach Anantapur district today

ANANTAPUR

25 April 2021 23:57 IST

‘They will be used to vaccinate remaining frontline workers’

The district, which has vaccinated (first dose) 3.80 lakh people so far, is likely to receive another 40,000 doses of Covishield on Monday morning.

The officials are preparing to vaccinate the remaining frontline workers and those requiring the second dose.

District Medical and Health Officer Y. Kameswara Prasad has said that another tranche of Covaxin is also expected to reach Anantapur soon, and this will be reserved for those needing the second dose. No one will be administered with the first dose of Covaxin as of now.

“We are ready with the staff and infrastructure to utilise the 40,000 doses,” Dr. Prasad added.

“People are ringing up the DMHO office to find out when the vaccine will be available. The hesitancy in getting the jab observed initially has waned as the number of cases is increasing rapidly,” he observed.

“The State has received 4 lakh doses. The vehicle carrying 40,000 doses allocated to the district is likely to reach Anantapur from Vijayawada via Kadapa and Kurnool by 9 a.m.,” said District Immunisation Officer K. Gangadhar Reddy.

“Once the doses reach our office, they will be despatched to all the PHCs and other designated satellite vaccination centres by evening. If the vaccine reaches by Monday morning, we will take up vaccination drive on Tuesday,” said the DMHO.

Meanwhile, the district administration on Sunday notified 22 more private hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19, in addition to the existing 18 hospitals in both government and private sector.

Out of 1,818 beds in 18 hospitals, 1,074 are vacant. Out of 5,420 beds in nine COVID Care Centres. 5,251 are available.