4,000-metre-long flag, main attraction in Rajamahendravaram

The 68th Republic Day was celebrated in a different way in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday as students from different colleges and people from all walks of life carried a 4,000-metre-long tricolour for 4 km. Fourth ward Corporator Bontha Srihari organised the programme, which was flagged off at TTD Kalyana mandapam by Urban district SP B. Rajakumari.

NCC cadets and students from SKR Women’s College, Rajamahendri Degree College for Women and Aditya Degree College first assembled at TTD Kalyana mandapam along with hundreds of people. Former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar, former MLC Kandula Durgesh and former MLA Rowth Suryaprakash Rao and others participated in the inauguration.

The rally passed through Nandam Ganiraju Centre, Kambala Tank, Devi Chowk, Gokavaram bus stand and finally reached Pushkara Ghat.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Rajakumari said that innovative programmes such as this would give confidence, new direction to the youth. She said that any programme on Republic Day or Independence Day should remind people of the sacrifices of our national leaders and inculcate patriotism.

ONGC’s financial aid

Every citizen should imbibe the spirit of the Constitution to realise the vision of the architects of the modern India, said ONGC Executive Director-Asset Manager, Debasis Sanyal, on the occasion of 68th Republic Day celebrations in Base Complex of the company.

For fortifying the safety architecture further, Gas Dehydrating Units have installed in nine installations in East Godavari district, Mr. Sanyal said. Now Rajahmundry Asset is producing 26 lakh cubic metres per day, and will be soon producing 30 lakh cubic metres per day, he added.

Highlighting the Safety in ONGC, a stall was set up at the Police Parade grounds in Kakinada as part of Republic Day celebrations. On the occasion, ONGC extended ₹ 2 lakh financial assistance to Zion School Rajahmundry for speech, hearing and visually impaired children.