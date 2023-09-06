HamberMenu
4,000 kgs of PDS rice seized from van in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh

September 06, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - KOVVURU (EAST GODAVARI)

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

The vigilance officials have seized about 4,000 kgs of rice meant for distribution through the Public Distribution System (PDS) from a van near the Gammon bridge in Kovvuru town of East Godavari district and apprehended the middlemen who were transporting the stock.  

The stock was seized during a joint raid conducted by the vigilance, revenue and civil supplies departments on September 5 (Tuesday).

“We have seized 4,000 kgs of PDS rice packaged in 90 bags and a van in which the middlemen were transporting the stock. The worth of the seized rice is around ₹10 lakh,” said Rajamahendravaram vigilance in-charge Superintendent of Police Karanam Kumar in an official release.

Sattisetti Bobby hailing from Chintalapudi mandal had allegedly procured the rice from PDS beneficiaries to sell it again in the market, said Mr. Kumar.

The civil supplies officials from Kovvuru seized the van and the vigilance officials recommended legal action against the accused.

