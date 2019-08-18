400 TDP men booked for detaining cops at Naidu home

The Guntur Urban police on Saturday registered cases against 400 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and activists for allegedly detaining, threatening and obstructing the police from discharging their duties at the house of Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu at Undavalli on Friday.

They were booked under various sections, including some non-bailable ones, and the accused will be arrested, a police officer said.

The TDP leaders reportedly obstructed the Tadepalli police personnel, detained them for about four hours and allegedly abused them while they were on the way to the police station.

Cases have been registered against the accused on charges of Assault on Public Servants, Deterring a public servant from discharging their legitimate duties, Wrongful restraint and Wrongful confinement, Violation of Section 144 and Section 30 Police Act and other sections.

MLCs T.D. Janardhan and Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Telugu Yuvata State president Devineni Avinash, former MLA Alapati Rajendra Prasad, former Zilla Parishad Chairperson Gadde Anuradha, leaders Varla Ramaiah and some hundreds of TDP activists were booked.

Drone operators caught

The Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) personnel caught two drone operators on the river bund, who were reportedly shooting the flood situation on the banks of Krishna river. They alerted the Tadepalli police, who rushed to the spot and took the two into custody.

While the Tadepalli CI and other security personnel were taking the two persons to the police station for investigation, the TDP leaders allegedly obstructed the police vehicles and demanded that the police hand over the drone operators to them.

“Following a complaint by an officer, a case has been registered. We are identifying protesters through video footages who stopped the police,” a police officer said.