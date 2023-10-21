400 km Cyclothon by RPF personnel marks Police Commemoration Day

October 21, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

A team of ten personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Guntakal Railway Division on Saturday finished their 400-km long Cyclothon from the PRF Training Center at Moula Ali in Hyderabad to Guntakal in Anantapur district, inaugurating the Police Commemoration Day celebrations.

A ten-member team led by K. Benaiah, Inspector (RPF-Guntakal Division) commenced their cycle rally from Hyderabad on the morning of October 17. The event was flagged off by Aroma Singh Thakur, IG-PCSC, South Central Railway. For four days, the marathon passed through Kothakota, Wanapathi district of Telangana and Dhone in Nandyal district before reaching Guntakal on Saturday morning. “It took us 20 hours for three days to complete the rally,” Mr Benaiah said, thanking the public who received them with warmth along the way.

Speaking to The Hindu, Inspector Benaiah said that a highlight of the cycle rally was that two motorcycles were pressed into action for piloting. During the rally alongside the NH-44, the RPF team arranged campaigns at various railway level-crossing gates, displaying placards and interacting with public groups, creating awareness about the significance of Police Commemoration Day as well as evils of child abuse, labour, and marriages.

ADVERTISEMENT

T. Murali Krishna, Divisional Security Commissioner (RPF) received the team at Guntakal, amidst a gathering of RPF and senior railway officials and public groups, who felicitated them at the Police Commemoration Day celebrations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.