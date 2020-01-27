₹400 cr. to be spent on new electricity line for aquaculture

Krishna District Collector A.Md.Imtiaz on Sunday announced that a new electricity line was being laid at a cost of ₹400 crore connecting aqua zones across the Krishna district for supplying power for the aquaculture on subsidy.

In his Republic Day address after unfurling the national flag at the District Police Grounds here, Mr. Imtiaz said that the new electricity line would cover 238 villages along the Machilipatnam coast. “The State government will develop the Machilipatnam port with three berths at a cost of ₹4,682 crore,” said Mr. Imtiaz.

On education, Mr. Imtiaz said that a plan has been prepared to improve the infrastructure facilities in 490 schools with an estimated spending of ₹92 crore. Talking about farmers’ concerns, he said the district authorities have procured 3.63 lakh metric tonnes of paddy and paid ₹665 crore to the farmers in the Kharif season.

The Collector also distributed cheques to the beneficiaries of various schemes of the B.C. Welfare, Animal Husbandry, and B.C. Corporation during the exhibition conducted by the government departments.

Accompanied by Joint Collector K. Madhavilatha, Mr. Imtiaz interacted with the freedom fighters and later reviewed the chariots of various welfare schemes and departments.