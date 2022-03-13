40 youngsters donate blood in Vizianagaram

About 40 youngsters donated blood in a camp organised by an NGO, We Are For You, here on Sunday. Association president Y. Kumar Naveen said that all the blood banks were facing acute shortage of blood with a drop in donations after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the association was creating awareness among the youngsters about the importance of blood donation by organising meetings in colleges.

Cards would be given to the donors so that they would get priority when they need blood for their relatives and friends in case of emergency.