40 students hospitalised in Satyavedu due to viral fever

40 students and inmates of BC Gurukul School in Satyavedu fell ill due to the spread of viral fever on Thursday. They were admitted to the local government hospital for treatment, while one of them was rushed to the S.V.R. Ruia General Hospital in Tirupati for better care.

Collector S. Venkateswar, accompanied by the District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Sreedhar, made a flash visit to the hospital where the hostel inmates were admitted.

Meanwhile, Minister for BC Welfare and Textiles S. Savitha also quizzed the district administration on the reasons for the sudden rise in fever cases and directed the authorities to focus on preventive care. The officials attributed the spike in cases to the rains that lashed the region for several weeks due to the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal and said that a medical camp would be conducted to treat such cases.

Health Minister reacts

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Y. Satya Kumar Yadav directed officials in Tirupati district to take efforts on a war footing basis to bring the situation in Satyavedu under control.

He also instructed Special Chief Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu to monitor the issue. As per a release from the Health Department, 56 students from the BC Gurukul School were admitted to the Community Health Centre with symptoms of fever. Out of them, 20 were sent home and the rest are undergoing treatment. All are stable, said Health Department offiicals.

The Minister asked officials to ensure that 108 service is available in remote areas too.

