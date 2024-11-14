 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

40 students hospitalised in Satyavedu due to viral fever

Published - November 14, 2024 09:05 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

40 students and inmates of BC Gurukul School in Satyavedu fell ill due to the spread of viral fever on Thursday. They were admitted to the local government hospital for treatment, while one of them was rushed to the S.V.R. Ruia General Hospital in Tirupati for better care.

Collector S. Venkateswar, accompanied by the District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Sreedhar, made a flash visit to the hospital where the hostel inmates were admitted.

Meanwhile, Minister for BC Welfare and Textiles S. Savitha also quizzed the district administration on the reasons for the sudden rise in fever cases and directed the authorities to focus on preventive care. The officials attributed the spike in cases to the rains that lashed the region for several weeks due to the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal and said that a medical camp would be conducted to treat such cases.

Health Minister reacts

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Y. Satya Kumar Yadav directed officials in Tirupati district to take efforts on a war footing basis to bring the situation in Satyavedu under control.

He also instructed Special Chief Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu to monitor the issue. As per a release from the Health Department, 56 students from the BC Gurukul School were admitted to the Community Health Centre with symptoms of fever. Out of them, 20 were sent home and the rest are undergoing treatment. All are stable, said Health Department offiicals.

The Minister asked officials to ensure that 108 service is available in remote areas too.

Published - November 14, 2024 09:05 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.