40 new positive cases reported in Kurnool district

Forty new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Kurnool district on Tuesday. Worried over it, the district administration intensified the containment measures to ensure no further positive cases come from red zones of the district and green zones do not turn that of red.

While new cases were coming everyday, the number of persons getting discharged from the quarantines was also rising after they tested negative, said District Collector G. Veerapandian.

Currently quarantines were being run at 15 places in the district and the health of 1,007 persons was being monitored there. On Tuesday alone 257 persons were discharged and the total number of people discharged so far increased to 1,015.

At a review meeting in the evening, Mr. Veerapandian said the health of doctors and paramedical staff was paramount and they were being housed in three hotels in the city, so that they do not go to their houses which may risk the family members.

The police personnel, meanwhile, ensured none of the red zone rules were flouted and the force was stringently enforcing the norms, said Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli. The police personnel seized 281 vehicles.