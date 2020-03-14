40 litres of ID arrack seized

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 March 2020 20:46 IST

Unaccounted money of ₹64,000 confiscated

As part of vehicle checking to check flow of unaccounted cash and liquor, the rural police and officials from the Excise Department have been conducting raids in all parts of the district.

In one case, police teams intercepted a four-wheeler at Addu Road Junction under S.Rayavaram police station limits, where they recovered ₹64,000. Police said as the persons were unable to show proper records, the cash was seized.

Advertising

Advertising

In another case, the Excise & Prohibition Department officials arrested a person B. Srinivasa Rao (39) at Bayyavaram village for allegedly storing 12 liquor bottles of 650 ml quantity. The case has been handed over to Makavarapalem police.

The rural police conducted raid at Garisingi, Regulabanda and a few other villages under Devarapalle police station limits, where they seized 40 litres of Illicitly Distilled (ID) arrack. The police also destroyed 500 litres of fermented jaggery wash.