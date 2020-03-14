Andhra Pradesh

40 litres of ID arrack seized

Unaccounted money of ₹64,000 confiscated

As part of vehicle checking to check flow of unaccounted cash and liquor, the rural police and officials from the Excise Department have been conducting raids in all parts of the district.

In one case, police teams intercepted a four-wheeler at Addu Road Junction under S.Rayavaram police station limits, where they recovered ₹64,000. Police said as the persons were unable to show proper records, the cash was seized.

In another case, the Excise & Prohibition Department officials arrested a person B. Srinivasa Rao (39) at Bayyavaram village for allegedly storing 12 liquor bottles of 650 ml quantity. The case has been handed over to Makavarapalem police.

The rural police conducted raid at Garisingi, Regulabanda and a few other villages under Devarapalle police station limits, where they seized 40 litres of Illicitly Distilled (ID) arrack. The police also destroyed 500 litres of fermented jaggery wash.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 14, 2020 8:46:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/40-litres-of-id-arrack-seized/article31069911.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY