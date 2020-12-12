Andhra Pradesh

₹40 lakh chit fund fraud in city

A woman from China Waltair, who was allegedly operating an illegal chit fund business, has reportedly fled after collecting over ₹40 lakh from members of the fund.

The woman, identified as P.R. Kumari, was running the chit fund business for the past few years. She has over a hundred members in her chit fund business. She has now fled with the money by duping the investors of her fund, police said. Based on a complaint lodged by the victims, police registered a case and launched an investigation.

