The district police police arrested four youths while they were allegedly transporting 40 kg ganja at Thummapala near Anakapalle (Town) police station limits in the early hours of Sunday. According to reports, based on credible information, Blue Colt staff intercepted four persons on two motorcycles, while they were transporting the ganja. Among the four, three are from Agency areas of Visakhapatnam district and one from Gajuwaka. The accused were allegedly heading to Kakinada from Paderu. Police said that the accused had allegedly collected the ganja from a person at Maddigaruvu village of G.Madugula mandal. A case was registered and investigation is on.
40 kg ganja seized, 4 held
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
July 26, 2021 01:02 IST
VISAKHAPATNAM,
VISAKHAPATNAM,
July 26, 2021 01:02 IST
