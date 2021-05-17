40-day Mahamrityunjaya Homam begins at Srisailam

Temple re-introduces ‘worship from home’ concept

The Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam at Srisailam on Sunday began a 40-day Mahamrityunjaya Pashapatha Homam for global peace and welfare of the people. Special pujas were performed to the deity on the temple premises on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, with the number of devotees visiting the temple coming down drastically due to the curfew imposed in A.P., Telangana and other neighbouring States, the management has decided to re-introduce an online facility where people can view the sevas on YouTube.

Temple Executive Officer Karanam S. Rama Rao said the temple had introduced the online seva facility in April 2020 in a limited way for the devotees. The concept, christened ‘worship from home’, had become widely popular then.

The fee for the ten services offered by the temple is fixed at ₹1,116. The sevas are: Ganapathi Homam, Rudra Homam, Mrityunjaya Homam, Kumkumarchana, Rudrabhishekam, Valli Devasena Sametha Subramanyeswara Swamy Kalyanam, Chandi Homam, Veda Ashirvachanam, Leela Kalyanotsavam, and Ekanta Seva.

People can now visit the temple’s official website and book a seva by making the payment online at https://www.srisailadevasthanam.org/en-in/sevas-and-darshanam/paroksha-seva. After making the payment, one will receive a YouTube link where one can view the sevas.

“We catered to 22,000 online requests over the past one year and accrued over ₹2 crore as fee for the services rendered. This kind of service is now being introduced in other Endowments Department-run temples in the State,” Mr. Rama Rao said.