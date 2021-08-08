4 youth feared drowned in tank

KADAPA

08 August 2021 00:49 IST

On their way to Bengaluru they took a break for a swim

Four youth are suspected to have drowned in the Gandimadugu tank abutting the Veligallu project in Galiveedu mandal, 80 km from here, on Saturday evening.

According to information, Taj Mohammad, Mohammad Hamza, Usman Khan and Mohammad Hafiz of Bengaluru, attended a family function near Valmikipuram in Chittoor district in the morning and were returning to Bengaluru, when they took a break to the Veligallu project, and went for a swim in Gandimadugu tank nearby.

Venturing into the water body, the four suddenly disappeared down the water surface. Some villagers watching the youth grew suspicious and informed the irrigation officials nearby.

Advertising

Advertising

Expert swimmers deployed

The Galiveedu police rushed to the spot and took up rescue operation, but in vain. Expert swimmers have been deployed to fish out the bodies. A case has been registered.

4 killed in accident

In another incident, four persons, including two women, were killed on the spot and three others were injured when the car in which they were travelling collided with a lorry at Agraharam village of Brahmamgari Matam mandal in Kadapa district in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Saddam Hussain, Sayilu, Reshma and Salma, were residents of Anantasagaram mandal of SPSR Nellore district, who were on the returning after attending a family function.

The injured were rushed to the Government hospital at Kadapa. A case has been registered.