4-year-old tiger seen near Sakshi Ganapathi temple at Srisailam

June 15, 2023 06:57 am | Updated 06:57 am IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DT.)

The Hindu Bureau
An adult tiger spotted walking across the Srisailam Ghat Road near Sakshi Ganapathi temple in the early hours of Wednesday.

An adult tiger spotted walking across the Srisailam Ghat Road near Sakshi Ganapathi temple in the early hours of Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Srisailam Forest Range beat officers, who were on night patrolling duty on the ghat road, came across a 4-year-old healthy tiger at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday at the speed-breaker on the Ghat Road near Sakshi Ganapathi Temple, about 3 km from the main temple complex.

Srisailam Forest Range Officer V. Narasimhulu said that it was the natural habitat of the tigers and patrolling was done to protect those animals in the night from poachers, or save people inadvertently travelling on the ghat road. “Our beat staff in their vehicle came across the tiger while it was crossing the road and took a video of the wild animal majestically walking across the road and disappearing into the bushes,” he added.  

“We appeal to the general public not to to travel or venture out into the area during the ‘ban’ period from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. everyday as many wild animals keep crossing or roaming around in that area, which could be fatal to the lives of people,” Mr. Narasimhulu pointed out.

