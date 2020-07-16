4 teams to conduct special drives at JN Pharma City

Collector V. Vinay Chand has constituted four teams, headed by the Joint Chief Inspectors of Factories of different districts, to conduct a special inspection drive at factories located in JN Pharma City at Parawada in Visakhapatnam district with officials of the Department of Factories, APPCB, A.P. Disaster Response and Fire Services.
The teams would verify if the factories are adhering to the safety guidelines prescribed by the government. The four teams have to report to the Joint Chief Inspector of Factories, Visakhapatnam for allocation of work among the teams. The teams have to complete the work allotted to them within 10 days of receiving the orders.
The JCI of Factories, Visakhapatnam, will be the overall coordinator for the special safety drive and also to prepare the action plan for the four teams. The JCI has to submit comprehensive reports to the Collector on completion of the safety drive.
The Director of Factories, Vijayawada, has been requested to issue the necessary instructions to the above teams for conduct of the special drive in JN Pharma City in Visakhapatnam.
