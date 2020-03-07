4 students in trouble for mischievous COVID-19 post

Four students of a private college in Kadapa allegedly spread scare among the public through a fake social media post. The college promptly announced their suspension and decided to file a nuisance case against them with the police.

The students, in the second and third year engineering at a private college in the city, reportedly made a post similar to a television footage grab containing the words ‘Breaking News: Corona virus scare in Kadapa’, in a bid to spread panic and threaten fellow students.

Taking a serious note of the mischief, the principal suspended them from the college and hostel and said that a complaint would be filed against them at the Chennur police station in Kadapa.

However, the parents of the four students were learnt to have pleaded with the college authorities not to make it a big issue and leave the students with a warning.

The Chennur police were waiting for the principal to file a complaint, when reports last came in.