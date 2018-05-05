Andhra Pradesh

4 NEET aspirants thrashed; institute director booked

In a case of corporal punishment, four students of a private coaching centre suffered injuries when the director of the institute reportedly hit them with a metal pipe at Kanuru.

The Vishwa Academy is giving long-term training to the students for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). The examination is scheduled to be held on May 6.

Institute director K. Phani Kumar allegedly detained the four students and thrashed them on May 3 night on the campus, when the latter questioned the poor quality of food being served to them in the management-run mess.

The students, who suffered severe injuries, were undergoing treatment. Following a complaint by a victim of Madakasira in Anantapur district, the Penamaluru police registered a case on Saturday.

Mr. Phani Kumar had been arrested and produced before the court. He was remanded to judicial custody.

Circle Inspector K. Damodar said a case had been registered against the director under Section 341 IPC (Wrongful restraint), 324 (causing hurt with dangerous weapons) and other sections.

