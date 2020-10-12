4 more special trains announced

The Railways have announced operation of four more special trains between Visakhapatnam – Tirupati, Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad, Santragachi-Chennai bi-weekly AC special via Visakhapatnam and Kamakhya-Yesvantpur AC weekly special via Vizianagaram.

Train no. 02708 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Double Decker Special will leave Tirupati on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 9.50 p.m. with effect from October 14 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 11 a.m..

In the return direction, train no. 02707 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Double Decker tri-weekly Special will leave Visakhapatnam at 10.25 p.m. on Thursdays, Saturdays and Mondays with effect from October 15 to reach Tirupati on the next day at 11.35 a.m.

This train will have stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, New Guntur, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Srikalahasti and Renigunta.

These trains will have eight Double Decker AC coaches and two Motorcar coaches, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager AK Tripathi.

Train no. 02784 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam AC weekly special, will leave Secunderabad on Saturdays at 5.50 p.m. with effect from October 17 and arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 6.50 a.m.

In the return direction, 02783 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad AC weekly Special will leave Visakhapatnam on Sundays at 6.55 p.m., with effect from October 18, to reach Secunderabad on the next day at 7.40 a.m.

These trains will have stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada and Guntur.

These trains will have First AC -1, 2nd AC-3, 3rd AC-14, Motor generator coaches-2.

Train no. 02552 Kamakhya – Yesvantpur AC special, will leave Kamakhya on Wednesdays at 2 p.m., with effect from October 14, to arrive in Vizianagaram at 10 p.m. on Thursday, and will reach Yesvantpur at 6:25 p.m. on Fridays.

In the return direction, train no. 02551 Yesvantpur-Kamakhya special, will leave Yesvantpur on Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. with effect from October 17 to arrive in Vizianagaram at 4.30 a.m. and leave at 4.40 a.m. on Sunday to reach Kamakhya at 2 p.m. on Monday.

This train will have stoppages at Malda Town, Rampur Hat, Durgapur, Asansol, Adra, Midnapore, Hijilli, Balasore, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur,Vizianagaram,Vijayawada, Gudur, Chennai Central, Katpadi and Jolarpettai.

This train will have 1stAc-1,2ndAC- 4, 3rdAC-12, AC Pantry Car-1 and motor generator coaches-2.

Train no. 02807 Santragachi-Channai AC Bi-weekly Special will leave Santragachi on Tuesdays and Fridays at 7.05 p.m., with effect from October 16, to arrive in Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 7.55 a.m. and depart at 8.15 a.m. to reach Chennai Central at 10.45 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

In the return direction, 02808 Chennai-Santragachi AC Bi-weekly Special will leave Chennai on Thursdays and Sundays at 8.05 a.m. with effect from October 18 to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the same day at 8.35 p.m. and depart at 8.55 p.m. to reach Santragachchi at 10.30 a.m. on the next day.

These trains will have stoppages at Gudur, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagram, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrakh, Balasore and Kharagpur.

These trains will have 1stAc-1, 2ndAC-3, 3rd AC-12, AC Pantry Car-1 and motor generator coaches-2.