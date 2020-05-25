4-month-old boy is first COVID-19 case in Rampa agency

RAMPACHODAVARAM

25 May 2020 23:59 IST

Baby shifted to GSL Hospital, condition is said to be stable

A four-month-old boy has tested positive for COVID-19 at Cherukuri hamlet of Rampachodavaram mandal in East Godavari district on Monday.

This is the first coronavirus case reported in this part of the Rampa agency which shares border with three States – Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Odisha – and is the prime route for the migrants to reach their destination via the agency.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (Rampachodavaram) in charge Project Officer Praveen Adithya told The Hindu, “A four-month-old boy tested positive on Monday morning. We are still to establish the primary and secondary contacts of the baby, apart from examining how it had contracted the virus.”

Advertising

Advertising

The boy has been admitted to the GSL hospital and his health condition is said to be stable, according to sources.

Money-lenders

A section of tribal elders reportedly expressed worry over some money-lenders from Bikkavolu and nearby areas moving around in the agency.

It is learnt that many primary and secondary contacts of a 53-year-old man who died of COVID-19 on May 20 in Pedapudi mandal, have been identified in the Bikkavolu area.