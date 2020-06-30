4-member panel to probe gas leak from Vizag pharma plant

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has announced the formation of a four-member committee to probe the leakage of hydrogen sulphide at Sainor Life Sciences Private Limited at the JN Pharma City here late on Monday night.
Two workers died and four others were hospitalised following the leak, which had occurred around 11.30 p.m.
The committee consists of Visakhapatnam RDO K. Penchala Kishore, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories K.B.S. Prasad, Environment Engineer of Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) P. Prasada Rao and A. Ramalingeswara Raju of the District Industries Centre (DIC).
Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao visited the plant on Tuesday afternoon. He later told the media that the district administration had responded promptly and arranged for the shifting of the affected workers to the hospital.
“The government has constituted a committee to inquire into the mishap, and based on its report, action will be initiated against those responsible for the accident,” he said.
Later in the day, the Minister met P. Anand Babu, D. Janaki Rao and M. Suryanarayana, who are undergoing treatment at a private hospital at Gajuwaka.
