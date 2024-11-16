ADVERTISEMENT

₹4 lakh worth materials given to school in Chilakaluripet

Published - November 16, 2024 07:32 pm IST - CHILAKALURIPET (PALNADU)

The Hindu Bureau

The State Bank of India (SBI) Kalamandir branch at Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district on provided computers, chairs and other materials for students at ZPH School in Murikipudi village, as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

In a press release here on Saturday, P.V. Ramanamma, chief manager of the SBI branch informed that, B. Krishna Kumara Prabhu, deputy general manager (DGM) of SBI Guntur, along with other dignitaries handed over the ₹4 lakh worth materials to the school headmaster D. Dhana Lakshmi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US