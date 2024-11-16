 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

₹4 lakh worth materials given to school in Chilakaluripet

Published - November 16, 2024 07:32 pm IST - CHILAKALURIPET (PALNADU)

The Hindu Bureau

The State Bank of India (SBI) Kalamandir branch at Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district on provided computers, chairs and other materials for students at ZPH School in Murikipudi village, as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

In a press release here on Saturday, P.V. Ramanamma, chief manager of the SBI branch informed that, B. Krishna Kumara Prabhu, deputy general manager (DGM) of SBI Guntur, along with other dignitaries handed over the ₹4 lakh worth materials to the school headmaster D. Dhana Lakshmi.

Published - November 16, 2024 07:32 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.