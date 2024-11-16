₹4 lakh worth materials given to school in Chilakaluripet

The State Bank of India (SBI) Kalamandir branch at Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district on provided computers, chairs and other materials for students at ZPH School in Murikipudi village, as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

In a press release here on Saturday, P.V. Ramanamma, chief manager of the SBI branch informed that, B. Krishna Kumara Prabhu, deputy general manager (DGM) of SBI Guntur, along with other dignitaries handed over the ₹4 lakh worth materials to the school headmaster D. Dhana Lakshmi.