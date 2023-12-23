ADVERTISEMENT

4 killed in road mishap near Anantapur

December 23, 2023 09:46 am | Updated 09:46 am IST - ANANTAPUR

According to information, the tractor was on its way to a field from Mamidur village of Garladinne mandal, when the private bus bound for Gooty collided with the vehicle. Thick fog was said to be the reason behind the mishap

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

In a gory incident, four farm workers were killed on the spot, and two others were injured when a private bus collided with a tractor with farm workers at Kalluru village of Gooty mandal on Saturday morning.

According to information, the tractor was on its way to a field from Mamidur village of Garladinne mandal, when the private bus bound for Gooty collided with the vehicle. Thick fog was said to be the reason behind the mishap.

The deceased have been identified as Chinna Tippayya (43), Sriramulu (45), Sriramulu (30) and Nagarjuna (31). The driver of the private bus and a passenger inside were also injured. The police shifted the bodies of the deceased to the district hospital in Anantapur for autopsy. The injured were rushed to a hospital at Gooty. The police registered a case.

