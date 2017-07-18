4 held, 161 kg ganja seized

Mandapeta police on Monday seized 161 kg ganja packed in 69 packets and arrested four persons.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Ramachandrapuram DSP Muralikrishna said that they have credible information that four persons were transporting ganja in a vehicle to Hyderabad from Rangampeta and Rajanagaram areas. On Sunday night, Mandapeta CI K. Lakshmana Reddy, Tahasildar Meka Venkateswara Rao and SI Sivaprasad and staff intercepted vehicles and stopped a vehicle. They found 69 packets of ganja costing ₹10,000 per kg in Mumbai market.

The police arrested Yalla Bhaskar Rao of Subhadrampeta of Rangampeta mandal, Ketha Bhaskar Rao, Bukka Suresh and B. Surya Nooka Raju (driver). All the accused were produced in Alamuru court on Monday along with car.