Andhra Pradesh

4 held, 161 kg ganja seized

Mandapeta police on Monday seized 161 kg ganja packed in 69 packets and arrested four persons.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Ramachandrapuram DSP Muralikrishna said that they have credible information that four persons were transporting ganja in a vehicle to Hyderabad from Rangampeta and Rajanagaram areas. On Sunday night, Mandapeta CI K. Lakshmana Reddy, Tahasildar Meka Venkateswara Rao and SI Sivaprasad and staff intercepted vehicles and stopped a vehicle. They found 69 packets of ganja costing ₹10,000 per kg in Mumbai market.

The police arrested Yalla Bhaskar Rao of Subhadrampeta of Rangampeta mandal, Ketha Bhaskar Rao, Bukka Suresh and B. Surya Nooka Raju (driver). All the accused were produced in Alamuru court on Monday along with car.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 2:38:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/4-held-161-kg-ganja-seized/article19298256.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY