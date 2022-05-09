₹4 crore donated for Nadu-Needu
Devi Seafoods Limited and Avanti Group together have donated ₹4 crore to Connect to Andhra and State Disaster Management Authority for building infrastructure in government schools and hospitals under Nadu-Nedu project.
Devi Seafoods MD Potru Brahmanandam and Avanti Group CMD Alluri Indrakumar handed over the DDs for the amount to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Camp office at Tadepalli on Monday.
