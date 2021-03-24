4 COVID deaths reported in A.P.

At 585, highest single-day tally recorded in 100 days

Andhra Pradesh reported four COVID-19 deaths and 585 new infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. It was the highest daily toll in the past two months and the highest single-day tally of infections in the past 100 days.

At 1.67%, the positivity rate of 35,066 samples tested in the past day was also the highest in the past three and a half months, indicating the rapid rise in the incidence of infections.

The cumulative tally increased to 8,95,121 and the number of active cases reached close to 3,000 at 2,946. The toll reached 7,197.

Only 251 patients recovered in the past day, taking the overall recoveries and recovery rate to 8,84,978 and 98.87% respectively. The overall positivity rate of the 1.484 crore samples tested further came down to 6.03%.

Each of the four new deaths was reported in Chittoor, Guntur, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam districts.

Tally

Chittoor also reported the highest single-day tally of 128 cases among the districts. It was followed by Guntur (99), Visakhapatnam (81), Krishna (63), East Godavari (42), Anantapur (36), Kurnool (35), Nellore (23), Srikakulam (22), West Godavari (20), Prakasam (16), Vizianagaram (12) and Kadapa (8).

Chittoor also has the highest number of active cases with 544 patients under treatment. East Godavari has 490 active cases and Krishna 360. The three districts together have 47% of the State’s active cases as of Wednesday morning.

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,25,076), West Godavari (94,441), Chittoor (88,624), Guntur (76,447), Anantapur (68,077), Nellore (62,672), Prakasam (62,324), Kurnool (61,220), Visakhapatnam (60,611), Kadapa (55,577), Krishna (49,497), Srikakulam (46,421), Vizianagaram (41,239).