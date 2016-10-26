4 YSR Congress MLAs cry foul

The YSR Congress Party legislators have asserted that their struggle in support of the Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh will continue in the coming days and the party is not deterred by actions like suspension of the members from the Legislative Assembly in this regard.
Four of the six MLAs who were summoned by the Privileges Committee of the Assembly appeared before it on Tuesday to present their stand point on the ruckus created in the House during the brief monsoon session held from September 8 to 10. They suspected that the privileges panel, which had lone representation of the YSRC, was determined to take action against them as the committee was not in a mood to listen to their views even as committee chairman G. Surya Rao asserted that no decision on the issue had been taken yet.
Mr. Surya Rao said the committee summoned the members after the issue was referred to it by the Speaker. It would elicit the views of the members in a democratic manner. “There are no personal feelings and the action will depend on the behaviour of the members during the three-day session,” he said. He, however, evaded replies when asked about his views on SCS on the ground that it was not an appropriate place where such subjects could be discussed.
