3K run at zoo elicits good response

The 3K run organised at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) on the occasion of ‘National Zoo Lovers Day’ received a good response here on Thursday.

Nearly 180 people including youth and elderly persons took part in the run.

IGZP curator Nandani Salaria said that the event was organised in order to give animal and zoo lovers in the city a chance to get close to nature and wildlife at IGZP on the occasion of National Zoo Lovers’ Day.

“This was for the first time such an event was held at the zoo. However, keeping in the view the threat of COVID-19, the programme was organised with a limited number of people. More events will be held in the future,” she said.

Kiran Kumar, Suresh and Laxman, who finished in the top three, were presented with trophies. Certificates were given to the participants.