‘3D printing offers new opportunities in diagnostics and therapy’

In order to strengthen Indo-Australian cooperation, exchanges and achieve a win-win development of 3D printing Industry in both the nations, Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) has organised a one-day workshop on ‘Organ Bioprinting’ at the Kalam Convention Centre, AMTZ Campus, here on Friday.

The workshop explored 3D printing, an innovative technology that covers all medical disciplines and offers new opportunities in diagnostics and therapy.

In the inaugural session, Dr. Jitendar Kumar Sharma, MD & CEO of AMTZ, explained the delegates about evolution of 3D printing in India and invited them to experience the 3D printing facility at AMTZ, which is one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world with diverse materials and diverse applications.

He also spoke about Bio Harmonised Aids for Rehabilitation and Treatment (BHARAT), a new initiative that develops at least 10 organs by 3D bioprinting.

Dr. Gordon Wallace, who was appointed as an officer of the order of Australia in January 2017, and involved in the design and discovery of new materials for use in energy and health, elaborated on metal 3D printing giving valuable insights on sourcing the right material, formula formation and development of prototype and commercialisation of 3D bioprinted products.

Dr. Payal Mukherjee, is an Otologist, Cochlear Implant and Lateral Skull Base Surgeon in Sydney & Deputy Chair of the RACS NSW State Committee, stressed on the need for not only research but also availability of facilities conducting clinical trials on large animals. She also highlighted the need for collaboration and role of cosmetic surgeons in the use of 3D printed bioorgans.

Dr Sanjay Gambhir, Associate director, TRICEP (Bio-Inks & Bio Materials), elucidated the difference between the processes, customisation and sterilisation of general 3D printing and 3D bioprinting

Dr. Raghunandan, Consultant ENT Surgeon at Madras ENT Research Foundation (MERF), Chennai, stressed on the need for financial aid from government for surgeries involving 3D printed parts as they could be expensive at times.

Mr. Alok Medikepura Anil, an entrepreneur, focussed on bringing about a change in his fields of expertise, Industry 4.0, with a focus on 3D printing.

Mr. Rajasekhar Upputuri, CEO, Think 3D, which has its largest service facility within AMTZ demystified the concept of 3D printing and said “3D Printing is all about producing anything you want on demand within limited time and at an affordable price.”