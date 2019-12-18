Andhra Pradesh

3,982 knives used for rooster fights seized, one held

Police displaying the seized knives in Kakinada on Tuesday.

‘Accused prepared knives for Sankranti festival’

The police on Tuesday conducted a raid in the city and seized 3,982 knives used in rooster fights. They arrested one K. Somaraju, who was making the knives.

On a tip-off, the team led by Kakinada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K. Kumar and Rural CI A. Muralikrishna, conducted the raid in Seetaramapuram village in Tallarevu mandal, and seized the knives.

Somaraju was fashioning the knives to sell them to the rooster fight organisers during Sankranti festivities. Knives of different sizes have been seized from him, the DSP said.

A case under the AP Gaming Act has been registered against the accused, said Coringa SI Y. Satish, who also participated in the raid.

